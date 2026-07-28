Cult.Fit IPO: can India's gym leader flex its way to sustained profits?

The past few years have seen a clutch of new-age internet businesses debut on Indian stock exchanges. Two such examples are eyewear company Lenskart and professional services firm Urban Company. Fitness company Cult.Fit, which filed papers to sell shares to the public earlier this month, offers a similar proposition—a one-of-a-kind business on the stock market.
Cult.Fit has organized the neighbourhood gym business into a branded chain across cities through an app and is increasingly using the platform to cross-sell fitness products.
According to Tracxn, it was last valued at about ₹12,600 crore, or around 7.2 times its FY26 revenue of about ₹1,800 crore. While the company has achieved scale and is moving towards profitability, its next phase of growth comes with a different set of challenges.