Cult.Fit IPO: can India's gym leader flex its way to sustained profits?

The past few years have seen a clutch of new-age internet businesses debut on Indian stock exchanges. Two such examples are eyewear company Lenskart and professional services firm Urban Company. Fitness company Cult.Fit, which filed papers to sell shares to the public earlier this month, offers a similar proposition—a one-of-a-kind business on the stock market.
The past few years have seen a clutch of new-age internet businesses debut on Indian stock exchanges. Two such examples are eyewear company Lenskart and professional services firm Urban Company. Fitness company Cult.Fit, which filed papers to sell shares to the public earlier this month, offers a similar proposition—a one-of-a-kind business on the stock market.
Cult.Fit has organized the neighbourhood gym business into a branded chain across cities through an app and is increasingly using the platform to cross-sell fitness products.
Cult.Fit has organized the neighbourhood gym business into a branded chain across cities through an app and is increasingly using the platform to cross-sell fitness products.
According to Tracxn, it was last valued at about ₹12,600 crore, or around 7.2 times its FY26 revenue of about ₹1,800 crore. While the company has achieved scale and is moving towards profitability, its next phase of growth comes with a different set of challenges.
Transiting, transforming
Cult.Fit was founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal, who previously co-founded online fashion business Myntra, and Ankit Nagori. It was then called Cure.fit Healthcare, and was envisioned as a complete health ecosystem, spanning fitness, food, well-being and preventive healthcare.
In 2020, the food business, EatFit, was spun off. It was led by Nagori, who left Cult.Fit within a year to focus fully on EatFit. Bansal doubled down on fitness, brought in Tata Digital as an investor, moved there as its president, before leaving the company in early 2023.
Bansal remains Cult.Fit's executive chairman and a shareholder but no longer oversees day-to-day operations. Under the current leadership, the company has sharpened its focus on balancing growth with profitability. Alongside expanding its fitness-centre business, it has diversified into fitness products such as apparel, footwear and gym equipment. Its services business has been operationally profitable for the past two years, while the products business—which contributed 30% of operating revenue in FY26—has steadily narrowed its losses.
Geographical limits
Backed by about $714 million of capital from investors including Temasek, Tata Digital and Accel, Cult.Fit has organized India's fragmented fitness sector into a business by standardizing fitness experiences and leveraging a digital membership ecosystem. Today, it has 708 fitness centres and about 987,000 members—and is the clear market leader. In the last two years, its revenues from fitness centres have grown at a compounded annual rate of 33%.
But its revenue mix also reveals the limits of India's premium fitness market. The top four cities—Delhi NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Bengaluru and Hyderabad—accounted for more than 90% of its fitness centre revenues in 2025-26. Their share has risen over the past two years, while that of smaller city clusters has declined. This skew highlights the narrow addressable market in India, where discretionary spending on premium, recurring fitness subscriptions remains concentrated in affluent urban and corporate hubs. Even within these markets, apartment complexes are increasingly offering gym facilities, intensifying competition. That’s the demand side.
Ownership to stewardship
The supply side presents a different challenge.
Setting up standardized fitness centres requires significant upfront capital expenditure on leases, fit-outs and equipment. Thus, Cult.Fit has strategically channelled its capital to increase share in Tier-I cities.
At the same time, its network composition shows a pivot toward an asset-light model. Rather than owning gyms, it is gravitating towards franchised gyms—where franchise partners invest while Cult.Fit partly or fully operates the centres—and marketplace gyms, which are owned and operated by third parties but accessible to Cult.Fit members. In 2025-26, these two formats accounted for 69% of its centres, yet generated only 47% of revenues.
The gap reflects the financial mechanics of asset-light scaling. Third-party gym owners absorb the heavy capital expenditure. In return, Cult.Fit recognizes only platform commissions, listing fees, or revenue splits rather than gross subscription revenues captured at company-owned locations. While this leads to lower average revenue realization per centre, the asset-light framework delivers greater capital efficiency and faster expansion.
Retention challenge
Cult.Fit’s draft prospectus says “a majority of new centre additions” will be franchise-led. Depending on the plan, its gym membership plans cost anywhere between ₹9,000 and ₹88,000 per year. A greater push on the franchise side has also contributed to Cult.Fit’s membership base increasing from about 0.7 million in March 2024 to about 1 million in March 2026.
At the same time, its annual member retention rate has improved from about 41% in 2023-24 to 51% in 2025-26. Even so, only about half its members continue beyond a year, forcing the company to keep spending heavily on customer acquisition. Marketing, branding and related expenses accounted for 8.4% of its total expenditure in 2025-26.
In mature fitness markets globally, average annual retention typically ranges between 65% and 70%. This gap reflects emerging-market dynamics, including greater price sensitivity, seasonal drop-offs and evolving exercise habits. Still, the 10-percentage-point improvement in retention over two years suggests Cult.Fit's tech-enabled ecosystem is gradually reducing churn as its subscriber base matures.
Growth planks
Cult.Fit's growth strategy rests on two pillars.
The first is expanding the market itself by bringing more Indians into organized fitness. Its prospectus points to China, where per capita GDP increased 1.7 times between 2015 and 2025, while fitness centre membership penetration increased about five-fold to 5.5%.
The comparison also underscores how underpenetrated the Indian market remains. In 2025, India had just 9 fitness centre subscriptions per 1,000 people, compared with 50 in China and 75 in Brazil. Organized gym memberships continue to be largely confined to affluent urban consumers.
Its second growth pillar is products—activewear apparel, fitness equipment, accessories and footwear. In 2025-26, this segment accounted for 30% of the company's revenues and grew faster than the services business (60% versus 35%). Besides selling through its own app and other online platforms, Cult.Fit also has 29 exclusive branded outlets across four cities.
However, unlike in fitness services where it enjoys a leadership position, it faces intense competition in products from established players such as Decathlon. As it scales, the profitability of both businesses—not just their growth—will increasingly determine the company's long-term success.
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