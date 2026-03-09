Cult.fit's fitness playbook widens: Affordable gyms, Pilates studios and products fuel growth

A July 2025 report by Deloitte India and the Health & Fitness Association estimated that the country’s commercial fitness market could more than double to ₹37,700 crore by 2030 from ₹16,200 crore in 2024, growing at about 15% annually as awareness around health and preventive fitness increases. Boutique studios are among the fastest-growing segments, reflecting rising demand for specialized, experience-led formats such as Pilates and functional training, according to the report.