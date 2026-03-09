BENGALURU: Cult.fit is widening its playbook beyond traditional gyms, betting on affordable fitness centres, niche formats such as premium Pilates studios, and consumer products to drive its next phase of growth, the company’s top executive said.
Cult.fit's fitness playbook widens: Affordable gyms, Pilates studios and products fuel growth
SummaryThe company is investing in mass-market centres like Cult Neo, premium Pilates studios, and a rapidly growing consumer products division as it aims to become an active lifestyle brand. This puts it in competition with boutique studios, independent gyms and a growing wave of D2C fitness brands.
