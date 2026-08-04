Culture That Compounds: How Nippon India AMC Builds a Workplace the Way It Builds Wealth

In asset management, everything compounds. Capital, returns, trust. The organisations that understand this apply the same logic to their people. Not as a policy, but as a practice, accumulated over years of consistent decisions that shape what a workplace becomes.

Nippon Life India Asset Management, recently recognised under Mint's India's Iconic Workplaces initiative, is one such organisation. Its numbers tell part of the story: assets under management crossing INR 8.6 Trillion, 40 million investor accounts served, attrition in FY26 at under 12% against an industry average of 18 to 22%. But the more interesting story lies behind those numbers, in what has made the organisation one where, as MD and CEO Sundeep Sikka puts it, the senior leadership team has been together for over two decades, and where that continuity is not coincidence.

"This journey has not always been linear," Sikka reflects. "It has had its share of ups and downs. What has remained constant is the resilience and commitment of our team, which has stood strong through every phase." That steadiness is not accidental. It is the outcome of something harder to manufacture than a retention policy: a culture people actively choose to remain part of.

Purpose behind the portfolio Asset management sits in an interesting position when it comes to purpose. Unlike healthcare, where the impact of work is immediate and visceral, or manufacturing, where the distance between effort and outcome can feel vast, asset management deals in markets and numbers daily while carrying a quieter, longer-arc mission: helping individuals build financial security across the stages of their lives.

Sikka is deliberate about making that connection visible. "We consistently reinforce that behind every portfolio, every transaction, and every SIP is a real individual with aspirations and life goals," he says. The organisation does this through leadership communication, through sharing actual investor stories, and through structured forums where teams come together to discuss not just performance metrics but the end impact on investor outcomes. The goal is to ensure that every employee, including those in roles far from client interaction, understands how their work shapes financial futures.

"We strongly believe that while we manage financial capital, it is human capital, our employees' judgment, integrity, and decision-making, that truly drives outcomes," Sikka adds. That philosophy, embedded into how the organisation recognises and rewards contribution, means that success is not measured by financial performance alone but by customer outcomes, ethical decision-making, and risk discipline.

What cross-industry experience builds For CHRO Mohit Shetty, who came to asset management after stints at Taj Hotels, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Big Entertainment before growing through the ranks at Nippon India AMC to the CHRO role, each industry offered a distinct ingredient of human motivation. Hospitality taught him that culture reveals itself in the behaviour of the person at the front desk at eleven at night, when no one is watching. Telecom taught him to operate at scale and speed under relentless pressure. Entertainment showed him that creativity and commercial rigour are partners rather than opposites.

"When I joined Nippon India AMC, I brought those ingredients with me," he says. "What the organisation gave me in return was depth, the chance to understand what it truly means to be a custodian of people's aspirations and futures." The combination of cross-industry range and deep insider knowledge is, in his view, what allows the CHRO role to operate as something more than a people function. "In 2026, the CHRO role has fundamentally shifted. We are expected to operate as board-level strategists, accountable for growth, productivity, and workforce resilience. The cross-industry lens helps me challenge assumptions. The insider depth helps me act on them with precision."

One fact he returns to as evidence of what that culture has built: Nippon India AMC is, to its knowledge, the only AMC in India where the MD & CEO, Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officers have each been with the organisation for more than twenty years, with a leadership team averaging twelve years of tenure overall. "In an industry where leadership churn is common, our leadership vintage is not an accident," Shetty says. "It is the outcome of a culture people choose to stay in."

Wellbeing as architecture, not amenity The gap between organisations that talk about wellbeing and those that structurally build it into how they work is, in Shetty's view, where most get it wrong. "Most organisations treat wellbeing as a benefit rather than a business strategy. They invest in wellness programmes but stop short of asking the harder question: is the way we work itself sustainable?"

At Nippon India AMC, the approach extends wellbeing beyond the workplace into employees' lives and families. Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Children's Day are marked with direct, personalised outreach to employees' families. Family Day brings employees and their families together in shared celebration. Professional milestones are publicly acknowledged. "When a family feels connected to the organisation, that bond becomes one of the most powerful retention forces imaginable," Shetty says.

The data reflects this investment. Employee engagement in FY26 reached 82%, with participation exceeding 90%, a figure Shetty considers as meaningful as the score itself, because it signals that people trust the process and believe their voice matters. Programmes like BIG BREAK align individual aspirations with organisational opportunity. PANKH invests specifically in women's leadership development, because for Shetty, wellbeing for women is also about equity, visibility, and the confidence that comes from knowing the organisation is genuinely invested in their advancement. Women represent 23% of the overall workforce and 28% at the corporate level.

The human edge in an AI-driven industry On artificial intelligence, both Sikka and Shetty resist the two easiest positions: panic and complacency. Sikka sees it as the next inflection point for the industry, already driving meaningful impact across personalised investor targeting, AI-led product recommendations, next-best-action analytics, and portfolio management. But where he draws the line is equally clear. Trust-building, judgment under uncertainty, empathy in leadership, emotional stewardship of investors through volatility: these are not capabilities that data and processing power replicate. "The future is not about AI replacing human capability, but about AI complementing and enabling it," he says. "The real opportunity lies in using AI to enhance speed, precision, and scale, while continuing to anchor ourselves in human judgment, trust, and relationships."

Shetty approaches the same question from the workforce side. The organisation's learning architecture spans partnerships with Harvard faculty, ISB, the IIMs, the IITs, and SP Jain, with more than 17,000 man-hours of training delivered in FY26. With an average employee tenure of seven years and a leadership team that has grown deep roots in the organisation, the aim is to layer AI fluency onto a foundation of domain expertise that cannot be replicated quickly. "The goal," Shetty says, "is a workforce made more powerful by AI, not replaced by it."

Collaboration in a knowledge-driven organisation Individual expertise is the core of performance in asset management. It is also, if it lives only in individual heads, a fragility. The challenge of building an organisation where knowledge multiplies rather than silos is one both leaders take seriously.

Sikka's answer draws on the wider industry perspective he carries from chairing AMFI and contributing to bodies including CII, FICCI, and IFSCA. "This exposure enables me to stay closely connected to emerging trends, regulatory developments, and cross-industry innovations," he says. "I consciously bring these insights back into the organisation to shape our thinking, culture, and execution." The focus is not on replication of external practices but on thoughtful adaptation, ensuring relevance while maintaining high standards. Encouraging teams to engage with external benchmarks, he believes, fosters a mindset of openness and curiosity that goes beyond organisational boundaries.

For Shetty, the most durable answer to collaboration is continuity itself. Shared language, shared memory, and shared accountability build naturally in an organisation where people stay. The learning partnerships are structured to accelerate this, deliberately bringing together people from investment, compliance, distribution, and technology into shared experiences. "When a fund manager and a compliance officer engage with the same Harvard faculty, they don't just learn," he says. "They build the cross-functional relationships that make collaboration natural."

Ultimately, both leaders return to the same conviction: that the quality of an organisation's culture is visible not in its stated values but in what it consistently chooses to protect. At Nippon India AMC, that has meant protecting tenure over turnover, depth over velocity, and belonging alongside expertise. "Expertise without belonging is unsustainable," Shetty says. "We spend enormous energy attracting people with deep, specialised skills and then sometimes forget that those same people need to feel they belong, that their contribution is seen, and that their growth matters as much as their output."