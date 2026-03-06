BENGALURU: For most restaurant chains, the goal is to build one blockbuster brand. At IPO-bound Curefoods, the strategy is the opposite.
Curefoods chases multiple ₹300 crore premium and niche brands as it widens food portfolio
SummaryThe IPO-bound cloud kitchen operator expands into premium and niche segments like gourmet pizzas and desserts. With brands like PHAT and Krispy Kreme, Curefoods aims for ₹3,000 crore revenue by scaling diverse offerings across its network.
