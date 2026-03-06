Curefoods chases multiple ₹300 crore premium and niche brands as it widens food portfolio

High-value brands

The premium-and-niche strategy is shaping Curefoods’ expansion as it looks to triple revenue to roughly ₹3,000 crore over the next five years from an estimated ₹1,000 crore in FY26, Nagori said. The company’s operating revenue increased 28% to ₹746 crore in FY25 from ₹585 crore in the previous year and its loss remained little changed at ₹170 crore in the last fiscal year.