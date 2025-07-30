This Mumbai-based home furnishing startup first launched in the US. It's now returning home
Gaurav Laghate 3 min read 30 Jul 2025, 12:37 PM IST
Summary
The curtain-buying experience in India is broken, unorganised, fragmented, and lacking any end-to-end service. That’s the problem we’re solving, says D’Moksha
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: After building a direct-to-consumer home décor business in the US, furnishings brand D’Moksha is launching in India, starting with a category it says has long been overlooked: curtains.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story