Curtain-maker D’Decor to increase manufacturing capacity by 50% in four years

MUMBAI :D'Decor, the nation's leading manufacturer of curtains and upholstery, is set to significantly expand its capacity, aiming to boost its daily output from 140,000 metres of fabric to over 200,000 metres within the next four years, managing director Sanjay Arora said.

In an interview, he stressed the importance of meeting rising consumer demand while preserving the company’s competitive edge.

"We are a zero-debt company, and all expansion will be funded through internal accruals," he said. "We are deeply passionate about our business, viewing it as our life's work. Currently, our operations are running at approximately 93% capacity. Our manufacturing facilities, located in Tarapur, Maharashtra, and warehouses in Noida and Bengaluru, boast cutting-edge technology, including robotic mechanisms."

With a workforce of around 6,000, D’Decor is the largest player in the market, with a 30% share of the organized segment.

"We are arguably the world's largest producer of curtains and upholstery, with a balanced 50-50 split between domestic and export business. While curtains constitute around 70% of our overall business, we also excel in beddings, blinds, rugs, and other complementary products."

With a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13-15% in recent years, the company has registered a 50% revenue increase every four years. The covid-19 pandemic, he noted, unexpectedly boosted demand as people focused on home furnishings, leading to significant growth in FY21 and FY22. Arora remains optimistic, projecting a further 50% growth over the next four years.

In addition to expanding manufacturing facilities, D’Decor plans to launch a new brand next month while intensifying efforts to penetrate deeper into the domestic market. He didn't give details of the new brand.

"We aim for D’Decor products to be readily accessible, with a presence in over 1,800 multi-brand stores, alongside our 10 owned retail outlets and 30 franchises," Arora stated. "Our aspiration is for D’Decor brands to be ubiquitous, ensuring consumers encounter them every 10 minutes while navigating through cities."

Looking ahead, sustainability emerges as a key focus for Arora. The company has launched initiatives such as complete water recycling, installation of solar panels, and transitioning from coal to briquette fuel. "Sustainability is paramount, and D'Decor aims to lead the way in conscious and sustainable fabric practices," Arora said. "Though the demand for sustainable fabrics is currently nascent in India, we anticipate a significant shift in consumer preferences in the coming years."

D’Decor, known for offering affordable luxury, boasts a product range of 13,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), introducing over 2,500 SKUs annually. Arora highlighted growth segments such as double curtains for windows. Additionally, the company has established a dedicated team to engage with hospitality and corporate clients for direct sales.

