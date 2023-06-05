Customer Ratings Have Become Meaningless. ‘People Hand Out 5 Stars Like It’s Candy.’5 min read 05 Jun 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Riddled with confusion and guilt, Americans are handing out perfect Uber and Airbnb scores; ‘Don’t have to earn it anymore’
Mike Johnson has endured some awkward Uber rides. He once held his nose throughout a trip because the driver was carrying chopped-up Durian—the world’s smelliest fruit. Another time, he was stuck in the back seat while a driver bickered with her boyfriend. Yet another driver tried to sell him a Ponzi scheme.
