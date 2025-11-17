India-made 40nm chip to power smart meters by June
Summary
Cyient and the startup it backs, Azimuth, will start supplying India-patented chips to clients starting June 2026. They will hope to sell similar custom chips across industries such as power, space and energy storage.
New Delhi: Cyient Ltd will start supplying a locally patented 40-nanometre (nm) chip to clients building smart electricity meters by June, according to the two top executives.
