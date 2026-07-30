This startup's next-gen engine may power India's defence ambitions

New Delhi: A Delhi-based defence startup says it has achieved a milestone in one of the Indian military's most challenging technological frontiers—propulsion.
D-Propulse conducted a ground test of its indigenous air-breathing Rotating Detonation Engine (RDE) at a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) facility in Hyderabad on 21–22 July, said founder Saurav Jha.
Developing indigenous engine technologies would strengthen India's strategic autonomy, as dependence on foreign engine suppliers extends beyond procurement to maintenance, spare parts and upgrades, experts said.
“Propulsion technology [technology that makes a vehicle move forward] is among the most strategic technologies in defence. If a country depends on others for aircraft engines, it also depends on them for maintenance, spare parts and upgrades throughout the platform's life,” said Ravi Kumar Gupta, former scientist and director at DRDO.