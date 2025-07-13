Online brands’ logistics paradox—can’t live with them, can’t’ ship without them
13 Jul 2025
Online or direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands rely on logistics partners to reach customers—but recurring issues like billing errors, return mishandling, and poor delivery experiences are straining this critical relationship.
New-age brands selling directly to consumers (D2C) are getting more frustrated with their logistics partners, even as they increasingly rely on aggregators and quick-commerce platforms for a majority of their sales.
Yet, third-party logistics providers remain crucial for D2C companies selling products such as apparel, beauty and personal care items, packaged food, beverages, electronics, and nutraceuticals directly from their digital platforms—which is essential for brand relevance.
