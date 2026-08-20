D2C’s easy growth is raising the bar for startup funding

“I think the switch is secular across stages. For instance, what we're seeing is that earlier, a ₹100 crore consumer brand would get funded easily. Today, that ₹100-200 crore range is a little bit of a tough spot. Above ₹200 crore, there are enough people looking to do a transaction, while below ₹100 crore, around the ₹50-60 crore range, people are willing to do a Series A. Earlier, that could have happened at, let's say, ₹25-30 crore. So, everything has almost doubled. Of course, there will be exceptions, but this is more the median,” said Shivakumar Ramaswami, founder & managing director at IndigoEdge, an investment banking firm.