D2C’s easy growth is raising the bar for startup funding

India’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecosystem is maturing—and investors are raising the revenue thresholds they expect from brands seeking funding.
The shift is visible from the seed stage through later funding rounds and is partly a consequence of how easy it has become to launch a brand and scale its reach across multiple channels, including e-commerce and quick commerce.
At the seed stage, investors are increasingly looking for ₹2–3 crore in annual revenue, up from roughly ₹1 crore earlier, according to industry experts. At Series A and beyond, the revenue bar has also moved higher, with investors increasingly wary of companies unless the growth and economics justify the next round.