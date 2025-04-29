Companies
Are D2M phones that stream live content without Wi-Fi, internet the next big thing?
SummaryDirect-to-mobile (D2M) technology allows smartphones to stream content directly from satellites or broadcast towers, eliminating the need for mobile data or Wi-Fi. India is pioneering this technology, with commercial D2M-ready phones set to provide access to multimedia content for millions of users.
When you watch a live Indian Premier League cricket match or a movie on your smartphone, the device uses mobile data or Wi-Fi to stream the content. But if everyone tries to stream the same event through the mobile internet, the network could potentially crash.
