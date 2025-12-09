Dabur makes ₹500-crore venture push in hunt for next-gen brands
Dabur Ventures, part of Dabur India Ltd, has launched a ₹500 crore investment platform to acquire minority stakes in start-ups within the natural health, beauty, and home care sectors, aiming to align with evolving consumer preferences and trends.
As India’s consumer preferences shift toward wellness and naturals, Dabur India Ltd is deploying fresh capital to stay ahead of the curve. The 140-year-old fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major has set up a ₹500-crore venture investment platform to back fast-growing, digital-first brands in natural health, beauty and home care. Through Dabur Ventures, the company will make minority investments of ₹25-75 crore in start-ups that align with its ayurveda- and naturals-led strategy, said Abhinav Dhall, group head of corporate strategy and executive director at Dabur India.