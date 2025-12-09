Dabur Ventures will target minority stakes, typically below 20%, but Dhall ruled out very small investments. “Our investment will be minority stakes to start with (below 20% is probably good enough). The ticket sizes are going to be in the range of ₹25-75 crore. These can be companies that are ₹30-50 crore in revenue all the way up to a couple of hundred crores. We will probably not do seed investments; those will be too early unless somebody comes in with a very special IP," he said.