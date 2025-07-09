Dabur India confident of FY26 recovery, driven by monsoon, macro factors

New Delhi: Fast-moving consumer goods companyDabur India Ltdexpects a turnaround in consumption trends by FY2025–26, backed by favourable macroeconomic indicators, a normal monsoon, continued government investment in infrastructure, and easing inflation. The firm is also betting big on premiumisation, deeper rural penetration, and digital consumer engagement to drive growth.

"We have set an ambitious target to expand our rural footprint while sharpening our focus on urban markets by enhancing our portfolio of premium offerings and exploring adjacent categories to meet evolving consumer aspirations,” Mohit Burman, chairman, Dabur India Ltd, said in the company's annual report released Wednesday.

Dabur ended FY2024-25 with a 3.6% jump in consolidated revenues to ₹12,563 crore, up from ₹12,404 crore a year ago; profit for the full year was down 4.1% to ₹1,768 crore. During the year, the company's advertising and publicity expenditure grew 2.2% to ₹864.6 crore.

The company sells Dabur Red toothpaste, Vatika shampoo, Hajmola and Real drinks.

"Our portfolio today includes three ₹1,000 crore brands—Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Toothpaste, and Real—alongside three ₹500 crore brands and 16 brands in the ₹100–500 crore range...In 2024-25, we intensified our consumer engagement through interactive campaigns, community outreach, and digital initiatives that reinforced our commitment to health and well-being. These efforts enabled us to expand our market share across more than 90% of our portfolio, even during a consumption slowdown," he said.

Last week, in its quarterly update, the company said its consolidated revenue in the June quarter is expected to grow in the low single digits due to a decline in beverages; consolidated operating profit growth is expected to marginally lag revenue growth. Dabur has yet to announce its Q1 (April-June) earnings. In the March quarter, the company's revenue from operations grew marginally.

Expanding coverage Last fiscal, the company expanded its retail footprint significantly, entering new villages and broadening its product range.

“Our retail reach is now among the widest in the Indian FMCG industry. A major milestone this year was the signing of a facilitation MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to establish our first manufacturing facility in South India. With an initial investment of ₹135 crore, scaling up to ₹400 crore over five years, this facility will generate direct employment for 250 individuals and create thousands of indirect job opportunities,” Burman said.

During the year, the company also rationalised inventory in general trade channels, citing a shift in consumer behaviour with more shoppers buying goods online. This resulted in a temporary dip in Q2 (July-September) sales but strengthened the long-term health of its business and improved the RoI (return on investment) of its distributor partners.

Dabur reported strong sales in rural India during the year, with demand outpacing urban India. The company draws a significant share of its business from rural markets.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the company announced a strategic vision to drive double-digit annual growth in both revenue and profit by FY28. The strategy is backed by a seven-pronged approach that includes investing heavily in core brands, expanding in premium categories, updating and modernising its product categories, shedding underperforming products, and aggressively pursuing acquisitions to build a “future-fit” portfolio.

“Today, seven of our brands—Dabur Red, Real, Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Hajmola, Dabur Amla, Odonil, and Vatika—each contribute significantly to our revenues and together account for over 70% of our total portfolio. We are committed to scaling these brands exponentially,” said Burman.

Planned exits The company also announced plans to exit categories where scalability and profitability remain constrained, such as Vedic Tea, adult and baby diapers, and Dabur Vita; this will help unlock growth capital and sharpen focus. “We will also be streamlining SKUs (stock keep units) across overlapping segments to reduce complexity in the supply chain and enhance distributor profitability,” he added. “Our go-to-market transformation, strategic M&A focus, and operating model reinvention are designed to unlock new engines of value creation,” he added.

During the year, the company expanded its share of the food business, with the category now contributing 6% of the revenue from its India FMCG business, up from 2% last year. It operates in the packaged ghee, spices, cooking pastes, and culinary products categories.