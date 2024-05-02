Dabur sees early signs of rural recovery, enters talcum powder market
The company reported a 16.2% jump in quarterly net profit to ₹350 crore, up from ₹301 crore a year earlier. Revenue in the three months through March stood at ₹2,815 crore, up 5.1%.
New Delhi: Dabur India on Thursday pointed to early signs of an uptick in rural demand, citing market data, and said forecasts for a normal monsoon could further bolster rural consumption in the months ahead.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message