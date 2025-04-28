Dailyhunt parent VerSe’s FY24 results could have “material misstatements”: Deloitte

Mumbai: Audit firm Deloitte has flagged lapses in Dailyhunt parent VerSe Innovation’s internal controls, saying these could have resulted in “material misstatements” in the content platform’s latest financial statement.

Advertisement

In a filing with the ministry of corporate affairs, VerSe’s auditor said the company did not have appropriate internal controls over the selection and evaluation of suppliers, the approval of purchase orders and invoices, and payments.

These could result in material misstatements in VerSe’s trade payables and expense account balances and preferential payments to suppliers, including misappropriation, Deloitte said in its report.

Deloitte’s findings come days after Mint reported the recent resignation of VerSe’s group chief financial officer Sandip Basu even as the company was preparing for an initial public offering (IPO).

VerSe did not have appropriate internal controls relating to the review of completeness of provision for expenses at each reporting date, Deloitte said in its report on Monday.

This could potentially result in misstatements in operating expenses and trade payables, as well as for purchase, sale and inventory of virtual assets, including inadequate controls on customer acceptance, pricing, segregation of duties, and user access for transfer of virtual assets, Deloitte said.

Advertisement

This, in turn, could result in misstatements in revenue and cost from sale and purchase of virtual assets, and misappropriation, it added.

Also, recognition of advertisement revenue from customers based on release orders or communications confirming advertisement campaigns were not operating effectively, Deloitte said.

VerSe also did not have appropriate general controls over information technology systems relating to user access, program development, and change management procedures, according to the report.

Deloitte said VerSe’s 2023-24 consolidated financial statements reflected the impact of retrospective adjustments and consequential changes in the corresponding figures for the year ended 31 March 2023.

As per VerSe’s FY23 audited results, the company had a total income of ₹1,809 crore. However, in its FY24 financial statement, VerSe adjusted its total income for FY23 to ₹1,356 crore. In FY24, its revenue fell to ₹1,261 crore.

Advertisement

The statements also reflect an unsubstantiated claim of ₹35 crore, arising from certain unexplained invoices included in the confirmation received from a supplier, which VerSe has not acknowledged as a trade payable, Deloitte said in its report.

Deloitte clarified that its audited results do not include the financial statements of eight subsidiaries, whose financial statements reflect total revenues of ₹793.5 crore, or about 63% of VerSe's total revenue, for the year ended 31 March 2024. “The financial statements have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the management,” Deloitte said.

‘Strengthening the processes’ In response to Deloitte’s filing, VerSe said it will strengthen its processes via a maker-checker checklist to ensure that provisions are created in a timely manner. The company added that it will also establish a process for ensuring monthly confirmation from all process owners and department heads on the completeness of the provisions being created.

Advertisement

“The company has strong change management controls in the form of LDAP for access control and Jira for change management. The company will further strengthen the processes related to the same,” VerSe said, adding that it is strengthening its internal controls to ensure that all advertising campaigns are run based on a release order or a well-documented contract with customers.

Last month, co-founder Umang Bedi said VerSe expects more than a 75% revenue growth in FY25 aided by acquisitions a recovery in the advertising market, and that it would cut its cash burn or expenses by 30-40% with the help of artificial intelligence-driven innovation.

Over the past two years, VerSe, which operates Dailyhunt, Josh, NextVerSe AI, and VerSe Collab, has aggressively cut marketing expenses while integrating acquisitions into its operations.

Advertisement

Among them, Valueleaf is expected to generate an additional $100 million in revenue in FY25 at a 10% Ebitda margin, while Magzter has helped Dailyhunt expand beyond an ad-driven model to include subscription-based revenue.

Over the past five years, VerSe has acquired social media app GolBol, photo-video sharing platform Vebbler, AI solutions provider Cognirel, and online news platform Local Play. The company has historically funded acquisitions through cash reserves.

VerSe last raised $805 million in April 2022 at a $5 billion valuation from investors including Goldman Sachs, Falcon Edge Capital, Sequoia Capital India, Omidyar Network India, and Matrix Partners.