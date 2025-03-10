Companies
Why Daimler Truck is banking on software-run trucks and buses
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 10 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- As vehicle manufacturers like Daimler Truck, Volkswagen, BMW, Hyundai, Renault, Stellantis, and Mercedes-Benz transition towards software-defined vehicles, the market for such vehicles is expected to grow from $213.5 billion in 2024 to $1.23 trillion by 2030, according to Research and Markets.
Daimler Truck AG, the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, is banking on the growth of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) while cautiously exploring generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to address industry challenges. These initiatives are led by the company’s global innovation centres, including Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI), one of its largest hubs outside Germany, said a senior company executive.
