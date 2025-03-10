Why Daimler Truck is banking on software-run trucks and buses

Currently, this move is helping the company generate test cases. Product documentation is another example since “many of our products are built to order, each one comes with extensive documentation", according to Vaidya. New after-sales and sales team members often find it overwhelming to navigate. To address this, DTICI has implemented RAG to ensure that proprietary data remains private, not permitting OpenAI to access it for training. This allows engineers to ask questions like, “A customer wants this variant—is there something similar?" The system then retrieves relevant information, making it easier to find answers quickly.