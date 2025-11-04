A year in development, Akshayakalpa bets on its new protein milk to power growth
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 04 Nov 2025, 12:04 pm IST
Summary
Fast growing Akshayakalpa sees milk to be the answer to India’s protein deficiency problem, guided by high frequency of consumption as well as its easy availability. Milk sales currently account for 65% of the company’s business.
Bengaluru: New age dairy Akshayakalpa Organic will partner more dairy farmers and add processing units at its three existing clusters as part of its strategy to expand into western parts of the country and sharpen focus on protein-rich milk products, a top company executive said.
