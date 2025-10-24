Dalmia kicks off Plan B as battle for Jaypee assets heats up
- Dalmia Bharat has begun land acquisition in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer for a new cement plant even as it competes for Jaiprakash Associates’ assets under insolvency.
- India’s fourth-largest cement producer says the greenfield project will proceed if the Jaypee acquisition doesn’t materialize.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd has initiated the process of buying land in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan for a new plant even as it pursues the heavily contested acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd’s cement assets, according to managing director and chief executive Puneet Dalmia.
India’s fourth-largest cement producer is also proceeding with obtaining environment clearance (EC) and other regulatory permissions for the Jaisalmer plant, Dalmia said, reiterating that the project remains an alternative pursuit in case the bid for the bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates does not fructify.
Last month, news agency PTI reported that Vedanta Ltd had emerged as the highest bidder for Jaiprakash Associates with an offer of ₹17,000 crore. Vedanta’s bid will need approvals from Jaiprakash Associates’s committee of creditors and then the National Company Law Tribunal, which may take 10–12 months.