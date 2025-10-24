Dalmia kicks off Plan B as battle for Jaypee assets heats up

“Beyond this, the new clinker line of 3.6 mtpa in northeast gives a surplus clinker of about 1 mtpa which gives us potential to add another 2–2.5 mtpa of split grinding unit in northeast or east. Since split grinding units have a lead time of 12–15 months for setting up, we have some time before we announce it," he said, adding that this will take Dalmia Bharat’s cement capacity to around 64 mtpa by FY28.