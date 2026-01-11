DAM Capital's strategic shift: How it plans to beat I-banking volatility
Agnidev Bhattacharya 6 min read 11 Jan 2026, 12:37 pm IST
Summary
DAM Capital is evaluating asset-light ancillary services that require minimal capital deployment and limited balance-sheet risk to diversify its revenue base.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : India’s only listed pure-play investment bank, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, plans to deploy its capital reserves into recurring, fee-based businesses to reduce the inherent volatility of investment banking, managing director and chief executive Dharmesh Mehta told Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story