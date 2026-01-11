DAM Capital's strategic shift: How it plans to beat I-banking volatility

As of the September quarter, DAM Capital's revenue for the first six months came up to ₹138 crore on a consolidated level. This was up 28% from the year-ago period's top line. Operating income, too, saw a 35% year-on-year jump to ₹82 crore while its margin against the top line came up to 59.4% vs the previous year's 56.2%. The company also saw its profit rise 20% to ₹52 crore.