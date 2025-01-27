For Danny Gaekwad, the Religare open offer may be a tough nut to crack

“There are clear timelines under Regulation 20 of the SAST regulations for competing bids, and strict adherence to these timelines are critical in such public offers. It has not been followed in Gaekwad's competing offer," said Ramesh Vaidyanathan, managing partner of corporate law firm BTG Advaya. "Secondly, the timing of the competing offer is questionable. It has been made just a day before the Burman family's open offer on Monday, which suggests that this may not be a bona fide competing offer, but merely a red herring with some other objective. Also, the due process meant to be followed in competing offers, which establishes the credentials of the funds and the competing acquirer, is not complied with by the Gaekwad entity. So, this competing offer proposal is unlikely to be approved or go any further," Vaidyanathan added.