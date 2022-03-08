Danone aims for profitable growth via focus on core activities, expansion

As well as the new strategy, Danone is targeting like-for-like sales growth between 3% and 5% in 2022, 2023 and 2024. This year, the company is aiming for a recurring operating margin above 12%, as well as higher productivity than last year, with input-cost inflation in the low-to-mid teens, based on current macroeconomic assumptions.

