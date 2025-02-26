KKR, Partners Group to lead Darwinbox funding round
Summary
- Early investors Peak XV, Lightspeed Ventures, StartupXseed and Endiya Partners are likely to exit their investment either in part or full in a secondary round.
Global private equity firms KKR and Partners Group are nearing a deal to lead a $120-150 million funding round in HR-tech services provider Darwinbox, said three people aware of the development, as private equity firms continue to hunt for mature tech startups closer to profitability.