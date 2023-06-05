Data-center operator Cyxtera Technologies files for bankruptcy protection as debt woes mount1 min read 05 Jun 2023, 01:15 PM IST
Data-center operator Cyxtera Technologies Inc has filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday in New Jersey, two years after the company went public. The company cited financial difficulties and a significant funding shortage.
