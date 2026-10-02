David Ellison reveals new name for Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery company: Skydance

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has said on 2 October, 2026, that the combined Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery company will be named Skydance.

What did David Ellison Say? It marks a full-circle moment for a company that has gone through two major acquisitions in 18 months. In a social media post on Friday, Ellison said the combined company would be called Skydance, describing it as a “creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling” while keeping Paramount and Warner Bros. as separate studios.

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David Ellison said the new corporate name was intended to give the merged company its own identity without overshadowing its established brands.

“We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one,” he said. “Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight.”

The combined entity is also expected to release 35 films next year, according to Rentrak data, the highest annual output for a studio since at least the start of the century.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Paramount settled an antitrust lawsuit with a group of state attorneys general that sought to block the $110 billion merger.

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Ellison names Ynon Kreiz co-CEO of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery David Ellison announced on Wednesday the appointment of outgoing Mattel Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz as his co-CEO of the combination of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The pair will lead as “one team,” with Kreiz set to take on the operational duties of the media company, according to a press release. Kreiz will become co-CEO effective at the closing of the merger and will also join the company’s board of directors.

“Ellison will focus on the company’s long-term strategy, creative vision and direction, including its talent relationships, strategic partnerships, technology and capital allocation,” Paramount stated in the release. “Kreiz will focus on the company’s day-to-day management and integration of the combined businesses.”

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Earlier on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, Mattel announced Kreiz was departing the company after eight years in the top job.

Paramount CEO Ellison asks CNN chief to stay after Warner Bros deal Paramount CEO David Ellison has reportedly asked CNN CEO Mark Thompson to remain in his role after Paramount completes its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, according a Reuters report citing officials familiar with the development.

Also Read | Paramount+ is going the YouTube and Netflix way ahead of WBD takeover

The two have discussed a new contract in recent weeks but have yet to agree on terms. Thompson is seeking assurances over editorial independence and broad control of CNN's journalism, the Reuters report added.

The acquisition will bring CNN and CBS News under the same ownership, with Paramount still working out how the two news operations will work together. A US judge has approved the deal following a settlement with 12 states that had challenged the merger.

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Under the settlement, the combined company must establish an independent News Editorial Independence Board to protect editorial autonomy and fact-based reporting at both CNN and CBS News.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.