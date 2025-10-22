David Zaslav’s future hangs in balance as Warner goes up for sale
Joe Flint , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Oct 2025, 05:26 pm IST
Summary
The Warner Bros. Discovery CEO is in the fight of his professional life to stop the company from being swallowed by Paramount, the rival entertainment giant controlled by David Ellison.
It is David vs. Goliath in the fight for the future of Warner Bros. Discovery.
