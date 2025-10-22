David Zaslav’s future hangs in balance as Warner goes up for sale

Zaslav and others at Warner Discovery have argued that the split strategy opens the door to more potential suitors because its Warner Bros. studio and HBO Max are seen by many as rare gems. Warner Bros. has a vast library of movies and TV shows, and the film division has been on a hot streak with box-office hits such as “Sinners" and “Weapons." HBO Max has had some big hits with shows such as “The Pitt" and “White Lotus."