DCGI approves restricted emergency use to Serum’s Covovax for 12–17-years-old

Last Friday, the Subject Expert Committee held a detailed discussion after which they recommended DCGI to permit Covovax for restricted emergency use (EUA) in the age group of 12-17 years
NEW DELHI :
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its nod to Serum Institute of India’ COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for restricted emergency use (EUA) in the age group of 12-17 years, according to two government officials aware of the development.
Last Friday, the Subject Expert Committee held a detailed discussion after which they recommended DCGI to permit Covovax for restricted emergency use (EUA) in the age group of 12-17 years. Presently, only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is being used for teenagers to vaccinate between 15-18 years.
Last month, Pune based Serum had applied before DCGI seeking its approval to launch Covovax for adolescent group. Serum is developing Covovax which is a SARS-CoV-2 rS Protein (COVID-19) recombinant spike Nanaoparticle vaccine, to fight against the deadly virus. The company is developing Covovax through a technology transfer mechanism from Novavax already approved by the European Medicine Agency (EMA).
“Novavax in global trials has demonstrated more than 90% efficacy. @SerumInstIndia's brand Covovax has completed bridging studies in India & has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation by DCGI for adults & for children above the age of 12. Younger age groups will follow shortly," tweeted Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday.
This comes in the backdrop of multiple vaccines being granted permission to conduct phase 3 clinical trial as booster dose. Recently, an expert committee of DCGI granted permission to Serum' Covovax for conducting phase 3 clinical trials in India for the booster dose against covid-19. Prior to this, the country’s top drug regulator had given its nod for Covovax for restricted emergency use in adult population.
Around 5.55 crore adolescents under the age group of 15-18 years have been inoculated with the first dose while 3.2 crore adolescents have got the second dose. Also, 55.285 crore young adults in the age group of 18-44 years have received first dose and 45.168 crore young adults have received the second dose.
The Subject Expert Committee of India’s drug controller has also recommended allowing Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to conduct phase 3 trials of Sputnik Light vaccine for covid-19 as a booster dose. In September 2020, Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories partnered Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for conducting clinical trials for Sputnik’s vaccine and for its distribution rights in India in the wake of covid-19 pandemic. Last month, the apex drug regulator also granted emergency use authorisation permission to Dr Reddy’s single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine in India under some regulatory provisions.
So far, India has reported 4.3 crore COVID-19 cases and 5.15 lakh deaths. India's active caseload currently stands at 46,962. More than 4,575 new cases have been reported while 7,416 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.
