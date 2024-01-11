DealShare co-founder Sourjyendu Medda steps down; appoints new CEO
Medda step down marks the exit of the third cofounder of the firm with only Rajat Shikhar retaining his position. The other three include Vineet Rao, Sourjyendu Medda, Sankar Bora.
Social e-commerce company DealShare on Thursday said Sourjyendu Medda, one of the co-founders, will step down from his position, and has appointed Kamaldeep Singh as the company’s new chief executive officer.
