Debt platforms expand loans for consumer, e-commerce firms this festive season
Summary
- With e-commerce sales expected to surge 35% this festive season, alternative financiers Velocity and GetVantage are preparing to cut bigger working-capital cheques.
Consumer companies, especially those with a significant digital presence, and online marketplaces are likely to obtain meaty cheques from debt providers this festive season as they gear up for a surge in sales.
