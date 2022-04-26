The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) cannot pass any final order against Dish TV until it disposes off settlement proceedings with the company in a matter pertaining to the disclosure of annual general meeting (AGM) results by Dish TV.

This comes after Dish TV filed for a settlement application with Sebi. Meanwhile, Sebi has filed a miscellaneous application before the tribunal to grant it four weeks to pass an order post the disposal of the settlement application.

Sebi, in its ex-parte order on 7 March, had asked Dish TV disclose results of its AGM held last December, in 24 hours .

The regulator ordered depositories to freeze the demat accounts of Dish TV’s directors and compliance officer until the AGM results are published and issued a show cause notice to the company, its promoter, and managing director Jawahar Goel, and the board of directors. The independent directors have asked for an opportunity of hearing before the tribunal.

Yes Bank, one of the largest shareholders of Dish, had complained to Sebi that Dish had wrongfully withheld AGM results of the company.