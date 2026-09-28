Deciphering Tata Boardroom Battle: 5 imp questions on Veto, listing, Noel, Chandra, Singhvi-Salve entry answered | Excl

It is touted as one of the biggest boardroom battles as a high-stakes corporate tussle emerged between Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran with respect to leadership extension and board voting rules. But, what is the core of the entire Noel vs Chandra conflict? Actually, on September 17, 2026, the Tata Sons board voted 4:1 to approve a third five-year term for N. Chandrasekaran starting February 2027. But, Noel Tata was the sole board member to vote against the extension, and also called the resolution a 'legal nullity'.

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Now, it has become even a bigger corporate matter with legal eagles as Tata Trusts retained senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, while Tata Sons is advised by Harish Salve. Basically, the legal stance is that Tata Trusts (holding a 66% stake in Tata Sons) argues that the Articles of Association (AoA) require affirmative support from a majority of Trust-nominated directors, meaning a single dissenting vote from a nominee invalidates the decision.

Also, two major issues at stake are: -

1) Governance Rights: A dispute over whether board decisions require unanimous or majority backing from Tata Trusts nominees under Article 121.

2) Tata Sons IPO: Disagreements regarding the proposed public stock market listing of Tata Sons.

Now, since it has become such huge talk of the town corporate-legal saga, LiveMint spoke to Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner, KS Legal and Associates on various aspects related to Tata Boardroom Battle. Here are edited excerpts:-

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The Veto Power Question Q: If a company's board votes 4–1 in favor of something, can one shareholder use a special rule to block the vote?

Sonam Chandwani: A 4–1 board vote does not necessarily end the matter if the Articles of Association confer a special right on a particular category of shareholder or director. Under the Companies Act, 2013, the powers of the Board have to be exercised in accordance with the Act and the company's Articles. Section 173 deals with meetings of the Board and Section 179 with the powers of the Board, but these provisions have to be read with the company's constitutional documents. Therefore, if the Articles require an affirmative vote or consent for a particular matter, a simple numerical majority may not by itself be sufficient.

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The important legal distinction is between a genuine veto or affirmative right contained in the Articles and a shareholder merely asserting influence because of its shareholding. The former can have legal consequences; the latter cannot automatically invalidate a properly passed board resolution.

The Bank vs. Owner Question Q: If the RBI orders a company to go public, but the main owners say 'No', whose law wins?

Sonam Chandwani: I would first distinguish between a shareholder's preference and a statutory or regulatory obligation. The RBI's position has to be examined in the context of Tata Sons' classification as a Core Investment Company in the Upper Layer of the NBFC framework. Where a company falls within a regulatory category carrying mandatory compliance requirements, the shareholders cannot simply decide not to comply with those requirements.

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The Articles of Association regulate the internal governance of the company, but they cannot override a mandatory statutory or regulatory provision. At the same time, Tata Sons would be entitled to challenge the applicability, interpretation or legality of the RBI's direction through the appropriate legal process. Therefore, the question is not really whose preference prevails, but whether the RBI has acted within the statutory powers conferred upon it and whether the regulatory requirement is legally applicable to Tata Sons.

The Loyalty Question Q: Whose interests should a board member protect first—the company they sit on, or the trust that put them there?

Sonam Chandwani: The third question goes to the heart of directors' fiduciary duties. A nominee director may have been appointed by a particular Trust or shareholder, but once appointed, the director is a director of the company and is subject to the duties prescribed by Section 166 of the Companies Act. The director is required to act in good faith in the interests of the company and its members as a whole and to exercise independent judgment.

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A nominee director can certainly understand and articulate the interests of the person who nominated him, but that does not mean that the director can place the nominator's interests above the company's interests where the two come into conflict. In a boardroom dispute, this distinction between being a nominee and being a representative is legally very important.

What Lies Ahead Q: Will the boardroom battle end? If yes, what are the possible scenarios?

Sonam Chandwani: As to what lies ahead, I see the dispute as involving both a corporate governance question and a regulatory question. On the corporate side, the interpretation of the Articles, the rights attached to different classes of shareholders or directors and the validity of particular board decisions could become central. Depending on the nature of the dispute and the relief sought, provisions relating to oppression and mismanagement under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act may also become relevant. On the regulatory side, the question will be whether Tata Sons is required to comply with the RBI's requirements applicable to an Upper Layer NBFC and whether there are sustainable grounds to challenge that position.

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There is also the possibility of a negotiated governance arrangement. In my view, any lasting settlement would have to clearly define the respective roles of the Board, the shareholders and the Trust nominees, particularly in relation to reserved matters and the appointment or removal of key managerial personnel. The more precisely these rights are documented, the less scope there is for every subsequent board decision to become a fresh governance dispute.

Q: How the entire boardroom battle changes now after legal luminaries like Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Harish Salve are involved to resolve Tata Sons Tussle?

Sonam Chandwani: The involvement of senior counsel such as Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Harish Salve brings another level of legal scrutiny to the matter. From my perspective, their involvement is significant not merely because of their stature, but because the dispute now involves questions of interpretation of the Articles, the Companies Act, directors' fiduciary obligations and the extent of regulatory powers. A dispute of this nature is ultimately going to turn on the precise legal rights available to each stakeholder rather than on the relative influence of the parties.

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I would also distinguish between legal advice and the personalities involved. Even the most experienced counsel cannot create a right which does not exist in the Articles or under statute. Equally, the existence of regulatory powers does not mean that every corporate action automatically becomes immune from challenge. The validity of each action has to be tested against the source of the power, the governing documents and the applicable statutory framework.

Ultimately, I see the Tata Sons issue as a larger corporate governance question about the separation of powers within a company. Shareholders have rights attached to their shareholding, the Board has powers under the Companies Act and the Articles, directors have independent fiduciary obligations, and the regulator has statutory powers within the regulatory framework. The difficult part is determining where these powers intersect and where one ends and the other begins. That, in my view, is what makes this dispute legally significant beyond the immediate Tata Sons vs Tata Trusts tussle.

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(Disclaimer: Views expressed here are solely of Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner, KS Legal and Associates)

About the Author Prashant V. Singh Prashant V. Singh is the Editor and Head of LiveMint and LiveMint Hindi at HT Media Group, bringing nearly two decades of core business journalism, di...Read More ✕ Prashant V. Singh Prashant V. Singh is the Editor and Head of LiveMint and LiveMint Hindi at HT Media Group, bringing nearly two decades of core business journalism, digital transformation, and newsroom innovation experience. A pioneer in digital-first news operations, video-first storytelling, and the integration of artificial intelligence in media, Singh shapes overarching editorial strategies for some of India's most influential financial information platforms.



Throughout his distinguished career, Singh has held key editorial leadership positions across India’s premier media conglomerates. Before joining HT Media Group, he served as Deputy Executive Editor at Business Today (India Today Group), Senior Editor – Business at Times Network (ET NOW & ET NOW Swadesh), Assistant Editor at The Financial Express, and held crucial editorial roles at Zee Business and Network18 (CNN-IBN).



Singh is widely recognized for his expertise in next-gen newsroom technology. At Business Today, he led the operational deployment of generative AI software systems—including Frammer and proprietary tools like Pragya AI—to optimize story creation, multi-platform distribution, and audience reach. A versatile multi-format journalist, his work seamlessly spans deep text journalism, broadcast television, video exclusives, podcasts, and data-led macroeconomic reporting.



His professional credentials also include specialized training and executive programs from global media bodies, such as leadership and digital transformation modules from INMA (International News Media Association) and specialized journalism courses from Reuters.



He has steered extensive coverage across 13 Indian Union Budgets, over 80 RBI MPC Monetary Policy reviews, more than 72 US Federal Reserve (FOMC) meetings, and over 150 major IPO listings. Academically, Singh holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) in International Business from IMT Ghaziabad, a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, an undergraduate background in core sciences, and an advanced certification in Generative AI for Skill Enhancement from Bennett University.



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