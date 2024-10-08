Decision time for GM in China: Stay, scale back or go
Christopher Otts , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Oct 2024, 12:08 PM IST
SummaryThe country’s sharp shift to EVs and stronger local competition have deflated a key profit engine for the U.S. automaker.
General Motors, long a dominant player in China, was hoping to reinvigorate its faltering business in the world’s largest car market with an influx of new models over the past two years.
