DeepSeek did Nvidia a favor

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on the company’s last earnings call in November that Blackwell production “is in full steam." But many analysts don’t expect those Blackwell shipments to hit high volume until the second half of the new fiscal year, which could mean a disappointing forecast from Nvidia for its April-ending quarter. Mark Lipacis of Evercore ISI said an “air pocket" in shipments is the biggest risk to his positive outlook on Nvidia’s stock heading into the report.