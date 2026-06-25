Deeptech startups turn to early revenue to win investor confidence and market traction

New Delhi: A growing number of Indian deeptech startups are flipping the traditional playbook by pursuing early commercialization within the first two to three years of operations, instead of waiting 10-15 years for their technology to mature.
At least a dozen experts Mint spoke to said the trend has gained momentum over the past year, with early revenue helping startups win investor confidence and stay closer to customers as R&D matures. Firms following this approach include materials science-based manufacturing company Whizzo, electronics manufacturer CastNX, waterless solar panels self cleaning system ipanelKlean, and AI-driven energy management company Enlog, among others.
The pivot reflects a reality: India's deeptech sector drew $1.47 billion in funding in 2025, according to Tracxn, much lower than the $179 billion in the US and $6.06 billion in China, leaving founders with far less ammo to fund pure R&D without sales.