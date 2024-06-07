Delhi airport wants to increase international traffic capacity by 40-50%
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has a traffic handling capacity of about 104 million passengers a year, including nearly 22 million international passengers and 82-83 million domestic. The airport handled 19.5 million international passengers and 54.2 million domestic passengers in FY24.
New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the operator of India's largest airport, is looking at increasing its international passenger traffic handling capacity by 40-50% in 6-12 months, its top executive said, as domestic airlines expand their services to connect more overseas destinations.