Trials on at Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai airports to install full body scanners
Full body scanners can detect and locate forbidden objects concealed under a person's clothing. In contrast to metal detectors used extensively at passenger airports, these devices can also detect non-metallic objects such as explosives.
In a step towards hassle-free passenger movement at terminals, major airports of the country including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are undertaking trials of full body scanners at the airports.
