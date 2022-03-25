Delhi court denies bail to Anand Subramanian in co-location case

Considering that Subramanian was holding a pole position in the NSE, Justice Aggarwal said: “There are strong chances that he may influence relevant witnesses or tamper with evidence, since the investigation is in progress and the charge sheet is yet to be filed, more so, as it has been alleged by the investigating agency that he has deleted a number of emails, which were accessed during the investigation. As a result, the accused fails in this triple test."Subramanian, along with Chitra Ramkrishna, is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for allegedly offering privileged access to NSE’s co-location servers for algorithm transactions to a section of brokers.