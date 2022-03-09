Delhi court grants protection from arrest to SpiceJet's Ajay Singh

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said “The Court today has provided protection to Mr Singh and asked him to appear when required. Mr Singh has always cooperated in investigation and will continue to do so in this matter as well".
Adding that Singh through a letter on 4 January informed the investigating officer his willingness to personally appear on 13 January to further assist the investigation.
However, due to his family testing positive for Covid-19, Singh was forced to home quarantine himself on 13.01.2022. This was also informed to the investigation officer through his counsel, the company spokesperson said.
The Delhi businessman, Sanjeev Nanda, claimed that he had rights on SpicJet’s 15 lakh shares as per a 2017 agreement.
As per the police complaint filed by Nanda, in the share purchase agreement Singh agreed to transfer 25 lakh shares of the domestic airlines to Nanda for ₹25 lakh. Accordingly, About ₹10 lakh shares were to be given to his son Chetan Nanda, while balance ₹15 lakh shares were to be handed to his wife Priti Nanda.
Nanda was then handed a delivery instruction slip, which is a document that allows for the sale or transfer of shares from one account to another. When Nanda went to deposit the instruction slips, he was told that they were outdated and that no share transfers could be made.
Following which the Delhi Police had initiated an investigation against Singh for not joining in the investigation.
Singh had approached Delhi’s Saket court seeking anticipatory bail after non-bailable warrants were issued by the police for not joining the investigation.
On Wednesday, the court asked Singh to join the investigation from March 11.
