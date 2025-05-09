State-run lenders for Gensol’s cars dither on what to do next
SummaryBluSmart cabs taken over by Delhi-based Evera: 500 acquired from lenders, 500 more planned. Banks, non-bank lenders and family offices who financed such purchases are also looking for parties who can buy or lease them.
The fate of thousands of BluSmart electric cars remains in limbo as state-run lenders who financed their purchase dither over next steps.
