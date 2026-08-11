Delhi HC directs Sun Pharma to take permission before launching semaglutide

Yash TiwariJessica Jani
3 min read11 Aug 2026, 07:59 PM IST
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Sun Pharma is currently the second-largest generic semaglutide player in the domestic market, after Torrent. (Reuters)
Summary
Delhi High Court ordered Sun Pharma to seek judicial approval before launching semaglutide tablets, following a patent infringement suit by Novo Nordisk. The order requires Sun Pharma to return to court once it secures a manufacturing licence.

In a setback to Sun Pharma’s push into the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes drug market, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the company to seek the court’s approval before launching semaglutide tablets, following a patent infringement suit filed by the innovator, Novo Nordisk.

The Danish drugmaker lost patent exclusivity for semaglutide in March, the compound behind injectables like Ozempic and Wegovy, which saw a rush of copycat generics being launched in India. However, Novo Nordisk’s oral semaglutide, Rybelsus, is protected by a separate formulation patent, which it claims Sun has infringed. Novo has pursued a similar suit against Torrent Pharma over semaglutide tablets.

The generic semaglutide market continues to grow steadily, driven by intense competition among domestic players. In July, oral semaglutide also saw a significant uptick, driven by generics, according to data from Pharmarack.

Also Read | Why are generic weight loss drugs losing steam?

After hearing the matter for more than two hours, Justice Anup Bhambani directed Sun Pharma that if and when it receives a commercial manufacturing licence, it must file an application before the court before taking any further steps to launch the drug. The court will then decide whether any further orders are required.

“If and when a manufacturing license is granted to them (Sun Pharma) for the manufacture…the defendants (Sun Pharma) shall move an application before the court, at which stage the court may consider if any further orders are required to be passed,” judge Anup J. Bhambhani said in an oral order.

Queries sent to Sun Pharma and Novo Nordisk were not answered till press time.

Senior counsel Amit Sibal, appearing for Novo Nordisk, argued that Sun Pharma's proposed product could infringe its patent on an oral semaglutide formulation that uses Salcaprozate sodium (SNAC), a compound that aids the absorption of large drug molecules in the stomach.

Also Read | Weight‑loss drugs vs bariatric surgery: Who should choose what, experts explain

Sibal also pointed out that the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Sun Pharma for the permit to manufacture semaglutide tablets. “The moment they get the marketing approval, they will launch,” Sibal told the court, arguing that this created an ‘imminent threat’ to Novo’s patent.

Opposing the plea, Sun Pharma argued that the Delhi High Court should not hear the case because the company is based in Mumbai and does not yet have a manufacturing licence for the proposed drug.

The Sun Pharma counsel also added that SEC approval is not the final marketing approval; the company must obtain other regulatory licenses before it can manufacture and sell the drug.

The court said it was concerned about the ‘ambiguity’ over the composition that Sun Pharma has proposed for its product.

Also Read | India steps up semaglutide surveillance after Interpol counterfeit alert

Sun Pharma is currently the second-largest generic semaglutide player in the domestic market, after Torrent. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk is desperately trying to hold on to its market share against the generic onslaught by reducing costs and banking on its doctor outreach.

In July, sales of semaglutide injectables by generic drugmakers were at 46 crore, while Novo Nordisk's sales totalled 27 crore, according to Pharmarack. For oral semaglutide, Novo Nordisk reported 20 crore in sales, while generic tablet sales stood at 11 crore. However, generic tablets have seen a pickup in sales over the past month, while Novo has remained largely flat, according to data from Pharmarack.

In March 2026, Novo Nordisk approached the Delhi High Court to block Dr. Reddy’s from launching a generic version of semaglutide under the brand name ‘Olymviq’, arguing that it is phonetically and structurally similar to Ozempic and risks confusing patients and prescribers.

About the Authors

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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