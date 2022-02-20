The Delhi High Court has put on hold an order by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against the debt recast of shadow lender Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), a fully-owned unit of Religare Enterprises, until the next hearing.

Financial services firm Religare Enterprises in a filing with the BSE on Sunday said it filed a petition in the Delhi HC against the central bank’s order that said the debt recast cannot be executed because lenders had classified its loans as fraud exposure.

RFL's debt restructuring had hit a hurdle after the RBI said the plan can't proceed with Religare Enterprises continuing as promoter since RFL exposure is treated as “fraud".

RFL contested lenders’ decision to classify its loans as fraudulent, arguing that the firm was a victim of fraud perpetuated by its former management.

It said it was taking corrective actions to get the fraud tag by lenders removed at the earliest “for successful implementation of debt restructuring plan with REL continuing as its promoter."

Religare Enterprises in a filing said that RFL had represented to RBI regarding wrongful classification of it's account as “fraud". RFL is in the process of taking suitable measures in this regard.

REL Chairperson Rashmi Saluja had said that RFL has itself been a victim of fraud perpetuated by its erstwhile promoters and management.

"We have challenged the whole process of RFL being classified as 'fraud' account and legal and corrective actions with respect to the same have already been initiated. Therefore, we are hopeful that we would be able to get this fraud tagging by lenders removed at the soonest for successful implementation of debt restructuring plan with REL continuing as its promoter," Saluja said.

The company has been in financial distress due to alleged misappropriation of funds by erstwhile promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder Singh.

Multiple investigative agencies are probing the case of financial bungling of about ₹4,000 crore.

