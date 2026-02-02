Delhi HC clears way to hear Centre’s $2.31-bn recovery appeal against RIL
In the Panna-Mukta and Tapti offshore oilfields dispute, the bench comprising Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Madhu Jain rejected RIL’s objection that the Centre’s appeal was not maintainable.
NEW DELHI : A division bench of the Delhi high court on Monday agreed to hear the Centre’s plea seeking to recover around $2.31 billion from Reliance Industries Ltd and its partners in the nearly three-decade-old Panna-Mukta and Tapti offshore oilfields dispute.