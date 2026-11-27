In a setback for the Tata Group’s construction arm, the Delhi High Court rejected a plea by Tata Projects seeking to stop Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) from encashing bank guarantees worth ₹329.1 crore furnished for the construction of Noida International Airport.

A bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, in its 26 November ruling, said the bank guarantees are separate from the main contract dispute between Tata Projects and YIAPL. The court said the money involved could be recovered later if Tata Projects succeeds in proving that the encashment was wrong. It found no case of a loss that could not be recovered.

The dispute dates back to the construction of the first phase of Noida International Airport, for which YIAPL awarded two contracts to Tata Projects in June 2022.

The first contract, for the terminal and related works, was worth ₹1,892.42 crore. The second, covering airside, landside, utilities and related works, was worth ₹2,689.60 crore. Together, the contracts were worth ₹4,582.02 crore. The original deadline for completing the work was 23 November 2024.

Disputes arose during the execution of the contracts over payments and other issues. Tata Projects raised claims of about ₹1,112.87 crore, while YIAPL raised counterclaims of ₹436.72 crore. The two sides later signed a settlement agreement on 25 February 2026 to resolve the dispute.

Tata Projects had agreed to complete the remaining work by 31 July 2026, with a 60-day extension till 29 September 2026.

Revised deadlines YIAPL later alleged that Tata Projects had failed to meet the revised deadlines. It then encashed three bank guarantees worth ₹329.1 crore.

Tata Projects challenged the move in the Delhi High Court. It said YIAPL had not made the payments agreed under the settlement and that Tata had spent ₹167.68 crore of its own funds from June to October 2026.

Tata also said the delay was due to issues such as access to the site, work depending on other agencies, pending changes and additional work. It said 93.5% of the first package and 95.1% of the second package had been completed.

YIAPL, on the other hand, said Tata had missed the agreed deadlines and that it was entitled to encash the bank guarantees.

However, the high court said the construction dispute would have to be settled in arbitration and declined to interfere with the encashment of the bank guarantees.