Passengers, airlines may have to foot the bill as GMR Airports, Adani Airport win more-than-decade-old tariff case
Dipali Banka , Nehal Chaliawala 5 min read 12 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
A tribunal's ruling has handed GMR Airports and Adani Airport a revenue boost at the Delhi and Mumbai international airports, respectively. But flyers and airlines may have to pay the price as airport fees go up.
GMR Airports Ltd and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd will be able to earn higher revenues after a tribunal ordered a fresh calculation of the maximum amount they can make from operating the Delhi and Mumbai international terminals, respectively.
This, however, would make it more expensive for airlines and passengers to fly into and out of two of India’s busiest airports.
